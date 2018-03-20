I TEAM: Exclusive video of drug bust at Beachwood Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video of Beachwood Police making a drug bust at Beachwood Place Mall less than 48 hours before a shooting outside the mall and another report of possible gunfire inside the mall.

Police body camera video shows officers rushing into an upscale department store after one drug suspect. Police say store security helped detain him, and another man was also arrested. A report shows the incident began when an undercover Beachwood Police officer spotted what he thought was a drug deal. In addition to the arrests, two other adults are also under investigation. And police say they found what they believe was heroin and marijuana. They say they also seized a scale.

That case happened late in the afternoon last Thursday.

Then, Saturday afternoon, police say one man shot and wounded another man he knew outside the mall. That led to the mall being put on lockdown. And shortly after that, police began investigating a report of more possible gunfire inside the mall. A teen girl may have been grazed by a bullet.

For the shooting, police initially arrested both men involved. But as of Tuesday, no one was in jail for that case anymore. Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said his officers were waiting for evidence test results before filing any charges. He said police could not keep holding anyone while waiting for those test results.

Also Tuesday, police were following leads after asking for tips on a person of interest with possible knowledge related to the other incident inside the Mall on Saturday.

With all of this, the I TEAM asked the chief if there are growing concerns about safety at the mall? He says, Beachwood Police patrol there a lot. And he says, they go after even little things aggressively. He points out, sometimes more security can lead to more arrests or more incidents coming to light.

Nonetheless, what’s happened in the last week has made some people nervous. As we worked on this story, a woman walked into the police station for other business, and she told us her teen son had been in the Mall on Saturday. The woman told us that her son ended up hiding in a store as word spread of the shooting.

The men arrested in the drug case have been charged with drug trafficking.

