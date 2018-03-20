Hippity hoppity…Easter’s on its way! Have fun with these 2018 Easter events

CLEVELAND – Egg hunts and bunny visits and springtime activities! It must be Easter in northeast Ohio. If you’re looking for some springtime fun, we’ve got a lot of great options for you right here! We have them listed below by category or you can click on the map above to find an event near you.
EASTER MEALS
ST. AUGUSTINE HUNGER CENTER AND PARISH
Easter Sunday, April 1
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2486 W. 14th Street (Tremont neighborhood)
EGG ROLLS,DROPS AND HUNTS
BEDFORD: ELLENWOOD REC CENTER
Egg Hunt
10 a.m., Saturday March 24
Bedford High School Bearcat Stadium
481 Northfield Rd
(For Bedford resident children ages 12 and under.)
Click here for details
BRECKSVILLE KIWANIS EASTER EGG HUNT
Saturday, March 31, 2018, 10 a.m.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights School athletic grounds
6380 Mill Rd., Broadview Heights
Click here for info
BRUNSWICK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Egg Hunt
1395 Pearl Road, Brunswick,
Saturday, March 24
9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Click here for details and registration
CANFIELD PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Giant Egg Drop
140 W. .Main St, Canfield
Saturday March 10, 10 a.m. – noon
Click here for details
CHARDON SQUARE’S EASTER EGG HUNT & PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Saturday, March 31, 2018, Pancake Breakfast: 9am-11am, Easter Egg Hunt: 11am-11:30am
Pilgrim Christian Church, 202 S. Hambden St., Chardon
Click here for details
CLEVELAND BOTANICAL GARDEN
11030 East Blvd, Cleveland
Annual Egg Hunt
March 31, 10 am – noon
Click here to register and for details
EGG HUNT AT THE HOLLOW
Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m. – noon
Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Avenue, Hartville
Click here for details
JACKSON TOWNSHIP NORTH PARK
Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 24, 2018; 11 a.m.
7660 Fulton Dr. NW, Massillon
Click here for details
LAKE COUNTY YMCA
Easter Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 24, 2018; 2pm-4pm
Outdoor Y, 4540 River Rd., Perry
Click here for details
MARTINDALE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 24, 2018; 11am-1pm
3545 Martindale Rd. NE, Canton
Click here for details
MAYFIELD VILLAGE
Easter Egg Party & Egg Hunt
(residents and family members only)
Saturday, March 24, 2018; 1:30pm-3pm
Mayfield Village Community Room, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd., Mayfield, OH
Click here for details and registration
MENTOR ICE ARENA
Easter Egg Hunt & Ice Painting
Saturday, March 24, 2018; 12:30pm-3:30pm
8600 Munson Rd., Mentor
Click here for details
MIDDLEFIELD REC DEPARTMENT
Kids Egg Hunt
Saturday March 24, 10 a.m.
Jordak Elementary
16000 E. High St., Middlefield
Adult Egg Hunt, 8:30 p.m.
Mineral Lake Park
Click here for info
PAWS AND PRAYERS PET RESCUE EASTER EGG HUNT
Sunday, March 25, 2pm-3:30pm
Valley Vista Park, 2790 Valley Rd., Cuyahoga Falls
(guests are asked to bring a donation to help the rescue’s foster pets)
Click here for details and registration
SOLON
Easter Egg Hunt
Solon High School Football Field, 33600 Inwood Dr., Solon
Saturday, March 31, 2018; 10am
Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to be donated to a local charity
Click here for details
STOW PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 24 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
4150 Fishcreek Rd, Stow
Click here for details
STREETSBORO PARKS & RECREATION
Saturday March 24 10:30am, Egg Hunt begins at 11:00am
City Park, 8970 Kirby Ln., Streetsboro
Click here for details
SUNRISE FARM EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Saturday, March 24, 2018; 11 a.m.
13115 Kinsman Rd., Burton
Click here for info
WESTERN RESERVE GRACE CHURCH (MACEDONIA)
Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 24, 2018; 10am-1pm
1066 E. Aurora Rd., Macedonia
Click here for details
WICKLIFFE, COULBY PARK
Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 24, 2018; 11:30am
Coulby Park Gazebo, 28730 Ridge Rd.
Click here for details
WILLOUGHBY HILLS EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Calvary Assembly of God
28870 Chardon Rd, Willoughby Hills
Saturday, March 24, 10 a.m. – noon
Click here for details
BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY
CHARDON SQUARE’S EASTER EGG HUNT & PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Saturday, March 31, 2018, Pancake Breakfast: 9am-11am, Easter Egg Hunt: 11am-11:30am
Pilgrim Christian Church, 202 S. Hambden St., Chardon
Click here for details
EHRNFELT RECREATION CENTER
18100 Royalton Rd, Strongsville
March 10, 9 a.m.
Click here for details
LAKE COUNTY YMCA
Easter Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 24, 2018; 2pm-4pm
Outdoor Y, 4540 River Rd., Perry
Click here for details
MEDINA EARLY CHILDHOOD PTA
Breakfast with the Bunny
Medina United Methodist Church
4747 Foote Rd, Medina
9 a.m. and 11 a.m. seatings
Click here to register
CITY OF PAINESVILLE
Painesville United Methodist Church
71 N. Park Place, Painesville
March 24, Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and egg hunt at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Square
Click here for info
EASTER AND SPRING ACTIVITIES
AKRON ZOO
Egg Zooprise
The first 100 people to arrive at the Zoo on Easter will get an egg with a prize inside!
Click here for details.
CLEVELAND BOTANICAL GARDEN
Spring Blooms
April 1 – May 13
Click here for details
CLEVELAND BOTANICAL GARDEN
Spring Blooms Stroller Tours
Thursdays, April 5 – May 31
11 – 11:45 a.m.
Click here to register
EGGSHELLAND
Richmond Town Square
691 Richmond Rd, Richmond Heights
Through March 31 (the mall is closed on Easter Sunday)
Click here for times and details
GREAT LAKES SCIENCE CENTER
Eggsperiment
601 Erieside Ave, Cleveland
March 30 and 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Click here for details
LAKE ERIE NATURE & SCIENCE CENTER
Eggstravaganza
28728 Wolf Rd, Bay Village
March 25-25 and March 30-31
Click here for times and registration
Many malls and shopping centers throughout northeast Ohio are offering pictures with the Easter Bunny. Check with your local center to find out when.