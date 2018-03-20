Hippity hoppity…Easter’s on its way! Have fun with these 2018 Easter events

CLEVELAND – Egg hunts and bunny visits and springtime activities! It must be Easter in northeast Ohio. If you’re looking for some springtime fun, we’ve got a lot of great options for you right here! We have them listed below by category or you can click on the map above to find an event near you.

EASTER MEALS

ST. AUGUSTINE HUNGER CENTER AND PARISH

Easter Sunday, April 1

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2486 W. 14th Street (Tremont neighborhood)

EGG ROLLS,DROPS AND HUNTS

BEDFORD: ELLENWOOD REC CENTER

Egg Hunt

10 a.m., Saturday March 24

Bedford High School Bearcat Stadium

481 Northfield Rd

(For Bedford resident children ages 12 and under.)

Click here for details

BRECKSVILLE KIWANIS EASTER EGG HUNT

Saturday, March 31, 2018, 10 a.m.

Brecksville-Broadview Heights School athletic grounds

6380 Mill Rd., Broadview Heights

Click here for info

BRUNSWICK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Egg Hunt

1395 Pearl Road, Brunswick,

Saturday, March 24

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Click here for details and registration

CANFIELD PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Giant Egg Drop

140 W. .Main St, Canfield

Saturday March 10, 10 a.m. – noon

Click here for details

CHARDON SQUARE’S EASTER EGG HUNT & PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, March 31, 2018, Pancake Breakfast: 9am-11am, Easter Egg Hunt: 11am-11:30am

Pilgrim Christian Church, 202 S. Hambden St., Chardon

Click here for details

CLEVELAND BOTANICAL GARDEN

11030 East Blvd, Cleveland

Annual Egg Hunt

March 31, 10 am – noon

Click here to register and for details

EGG HUNT AT THE HOLLOW

Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m. – noon

Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Avenue, Hartville

Click here for details

JACKSON TOWNSHIP NORTH PARK

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 24, 2018; 11 a.m.

7660 Fulton Dr. NW‎, Massillon

Click here for details

LAKE COUNTY YMCA

Easter Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 24, 2018; 2pm-4pm

Outdoor Y, 4540 River Rd., Perry

Click here for details

MARTINDALE CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 24, 2018; 11am-1pm

3545 Martindale Rd. NE, Canton

Click here for details

MAYFIELD VILLAGE

Easter Egg Party & Egg Hunt

(residents and family members only)

Saturday, March 24, 2018; 1:30pm-3pm

Mayfield Village Community Room, 6622 Wilson Mills Rd., Mayfield, OH

Click here for details and registration

MENTOR ICE ARENA

Easter Egg Hunt & Ice Painting

Saturday, March 24, 2018; 12:30pm-3:30pm

8600 Munson Rd., Mentor

Click here for details

MIDDLEFIELD REC DEPARTMENT

Kids Egg Hunt

Saturday March 24, 10 a.m.

Jordak Elementary

16000 E. High St., Middlefield

Adult Egg Hunt, 8:30 p.m.

Mineral Lake Park

Click here for info

PAWS AND PRAYERS PET RESCUE EASTER EGG HUNT

Sunday, March 25, 2pm-3:30pm

Valley Vista Park, 2790 Valley Rd., Cuyahoga Falls

(guests are asked to bring a donation to help the rescue’s foster pets)

Click here for details and registration

SOLON

Easter Egg Hunt

Solon High School Football Field, 33600 Inwood Dr., Solon

Saturday, March 31, 2018; 10am

Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to be donated to a local charity

Click here for details

STOW PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 24 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

4150 Fishcreek Rd, Stow

Click here for details

STREETSBORO PARKS & RECREATION

Saturday March 24 10:30am, Egg Hunt begins at 11:00am

City Park, 8970 Kirby Ln., Streetsboro

Click here for details

SUNRISE FARM EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Saturday, March 24, 2018; 11 a.m.

13115 Kinsman Rd., Burton

Click here for info

WESTERN RESERVE GRACE CHURCH (MACEDONIA)

Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 24, 2018; 10am-1pm

1066 E. Aurora Rd., Macedonia

Click here for details

WICKLIFFE, COULBY PARK

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 24, 2018; 11:30am

Coulby Park Gazebo, 28730 Ridge Rd.

Click here for details

WILLOUGHBY HILLS EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Calvary Assembly of God

28870 Chardon Rd, Willoughby Hills

Saturday, March 24, 10 a.m. – noon

Click here for details

BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY

CHARDON SQUARE’S EASTER EGG HUNT & PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Saturday, March 31, 2018, Pancake Breakfast: 9am-11am, Easter Egg Hunt: 11am-11:30am

Pilgrim Christian Church, 202 S. Hambden St., Chardon

Click here for details

EHRNFELT RECREATION CENTER

18100 Royalton Rd, Strongsville

March 10, 9 a.m.

Click here for details

LAKE COUNTY YMCA

Easter Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 24, 2018; 2pm-4pm

Outdoor Y, 4540 River Rd., Perry

Click here for details

MEDINA EARLY CHILDHOOD PTA

Breakfast with the Bunny

Medina United Methodist Church

4747 Foote Rd, Medina

9 a.m. and 11 a.m. seatings

Click here to register

CITY OF PAINESVILLE

Painesville United Methodist Church

71 N. Park Place, Painesville

March 24, Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and egg hunt at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Square

Click here for info

EASTER AND SPRING ACTIVITIES

AKRON ZOO

Egg Zooprise

The first 100 people to arrive at the Zoo on Easter will get an egg with a prize inside!

Click here for details.

CLEVELAND BOTANICAL GARDEN

Spring Blooms

April 1 – May 13

Click here for details

CLEVELAND BOTANICAL GARDEN

Spring Blooms Stroller Tours

Thursdays, April 5 – May 31

11 – 11:45 a.m.

Click here to register

EGGSHELLAND

Richmond Town Square

691 Richmond Rd, Richmond Heights

Through March 31 (the mall is closed on Easter Sunday)

Click here for times and details

GREAT LAKES SCIENCE CENTER

Eggsperiment

601 Erieside Ave, Cleveland

March 30 and 31, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here for details

LAKE ERIE NATURE & SCIENCE CENTER

Eggstravaganza

28728 Wolf Rd, Bay Village

March 25-25 and March 30-31

Click here for times and registration

Many malls and shopping centers throughout northeast Ohio are offering pictures with the Easter Bunny. Check with your local center to find out when.