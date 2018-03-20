Hidden Gems in the CLE: Love, Anji Paper Florist makes a colorful gift last

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- If you're a Clevelander, by now you know our city has been soaring up the hot list for the past few years. We've got the Rock Hall, Flats East Bank, Great Lakes Science Center, and the West Side Market -- to name a few!

But what about those unique spots that not many people know about? We're talking about the Hidden Gems in the CLE. And, thanks to our friends at Destination Cleveland, we're showing you one of Northeast Ohio's coolest places.

Love, Anji Paper Florist does it all for people who want to spend extra time with their flowers. They're handcrafted paper flowers, made intricately to look like the real thing.

You can even make them smell like your favorite flower by adding a scent, sold in-house.

Anji Barshick got into paper-flower making when she did her own wedding. That eventually led to opening her own business inside the 5th Street Arcades in 2013.

Barshick says the process can take up to 30 minutes per flower, but the result is stunning. The shop has just about every flower you can imagine having for a multitude of occasions.

Not only can you make your own bouquet in the store, Barshick also takes custom orders. But flowers aren't the only items you can pick up at Love, Anji. There's a large array of handcrafted cards, stationary, and Cleveland mementos for purchase.

If you're someone who wants a Mother's Day floral gift to last a little longer, or you have allergies to certain bloomers, this is a good fit for you.

