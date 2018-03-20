Fox Recipe Box: Almond Butter & No-Nut Butter

CLEVELAND, Oh — Nut butters are all the rage these days and it only takes a few minutes to blend up a fresh batch.

Michelle Luciano is manager of the Solon Vitamix store and she showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to create and how versatile they are to serve. Michelle demonstrated an Almond Butter and a ‘No-Nut’ Butter recipe.

Click here to see more Vitamix recipes.

Almond Butter

A hearty spread made with raw, roasted, or salted almonds that also works as a fruit dip.

Yield: 1¼ cup (175 g)

Total Time: 11 Minutes

Ingredients

2 cups (475 g) raw almonds

2 Tablespoons canola oil

Directions

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid. Select Variable 1. Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10, then to High. Use the tamper to press the ingredients into the blades. In 1 minute you will hear a high-pitched chugging sound. Once the butter begins to flow freely through the blades, the motor sound will change and become low and laboring. Stop machine. Store in an airtight container. It can also be frozen for longer storage.

No-Nut Butter

An ideal alternative for those with nut allergies, this recipe combines seeds, sunflower oil, and a touch of honey to create a spreadable butter.

Yield: 2¼ cup (580 ml) Total Time: 5 Minutes

Ingredients

2½ cup (330 ml) sunflower seeds, unsalted

½ cup (85 g) flaxseed

¼ cup (35 g) sesame seeds

½ cup (120 ml) sunflower oil

2 Tablespoons honey, or sugar

½ teaspoon salt

Directions