Authorities: Device explodes at Texas FedEx facility, ‘likely’ linked to recent serial bombings

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio Texas Fire Department says a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person.
A FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.
The FBI and ATF are at the scene.
Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. The bombings have killed two people and injured three others.
The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
29.424122 -98.493628