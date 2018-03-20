Cleveland native dies while on spring break in Mexico

CLEVELAND– The U.S. State Department confirmed it’s investigating the death of a Northeast Ohio native while on spring break in Mexico City.

Andrew Dorogi graduated from University School in Hunting Valley, where he was a football standout, and was attending Amherst College in Massachusetts. He died Friday night.

A college spokesperson said the 21-year-old Cleveland native was an economics major and a member of the Mammoths football team.

“We extend our deepest sympathies on behalf of the entire Amherst community to his family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers. At this time, in keeping with the wishes of Andrew’s family, we have no other information to share,” Amherst College said in a statement.