Cavs announce passing of Kyle Korver’s brother Tuesday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Kyle Korver’s brother passed away Tuesday.

Korver is a guard for the Cavaliers.

The team says he has been excused to be with his family during this time following his brother Kirk’s passing.

The Cavs also expressed condolences to Korver and his whole family.

We are very sad to share that Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver’s brother, Kirk, passed away today. Kyle has been excused from the team to be with his family. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time. — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 21, 2018

The Cavs play the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night in Cleveland. The team did not play Tuesday.

Korver did play Monday night in Cleveland in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 12 points.

