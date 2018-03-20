Cavs announce passing of Kyle Korver’s brother Tuesday

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 09: Kyle Korver #26 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a three-point basket against Tyler Dorsey #2 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on February 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 09: Kyle Korver #26 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a three-point basket against Tyler Dorsey #2 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on February 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Kyle Korver’s brother passed away Tuesday.
Korver is a guard for the Cavaliers.
The team says he has been excused to be with his family during this time following his brother Kirk’s passing.
The Cavs also expressed condolences to Korver and his whole family.
The Cavs play the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night in Cleveland. The team did not play Tuesday.
Korver did play Monday night in Cleveland in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 12 points.
Stay with Fox8 and Fox8.com for more on this developing story.