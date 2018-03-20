× 6-year-old brought cocaine to Euclid elementary school, police say

EUCLID, Ohio– A 6-year-old boy brought a bag of cocaine to his elementary school in Euclid last week, according police reports.

The boy arrived late to Bluestone Elementary School on March 12 and brought a bag of white powder to his teacher. According to the police report, the child told the teacher the bag came from his book bag, which had been in his parents’ car all weekend.

The Euclid City Schools head of security called the Euclid Police Department to investigate. Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services was also alerted.

Police determined the bag contained more than 5 grams of cocaine, the report said.

When the boy’s father arrived at school, he was arrested on charges of endangering children, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in drugs. Officers noticed the smell of raw marijuana coming from his car.

Euclid police and a social work went to the family’s house. There, they found several 1-pound bags of marijuana, another bag of cocaine, a handgun, vacuum sealed bags and a blender with marijuana residue, the report said.

The 6-year-old and his older brother were taken to a children and family services facility.