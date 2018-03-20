2nd grader from North Royalton dies from bacterial illness

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — A second grader at Royal Redeemer Lutheran School in Cuyahoga County has died after contracting a bacterial illness.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Caroline Faust passed away over the weekend of an acute bacterial illness. Officials do not yet know the type of bacteria that caused the infection.

According to a letter from the board of health to parents and guardians:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have identified persons who may have come into close prolonged contact with respiratory secretions of the student. Examples of close contact include kissing, drinking from the same beverage container, and sharing eating utensils. Therefore, only individuals who came in contact with the student’s respiratory secretions in this manner would be considered at risk.”

The letter emphasizes that the illness cannot be transmitted by casual contact among students that may have attended the same classes as Faust.

The letter states:

“Regardless of the type of bacteria, fever is a common sign of infection. More severe forms of

infection cause symptoms such as fever and also headaches, vomiting, stiff neck and a rash. If

you believe your child has a bacterial infection, contact your family physician.”