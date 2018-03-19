× Trouble getting Beyonce and Jay-Z tickets? Try again now

CLEVELAND– If you had trouble scoring tickets to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s tour, we’ve got good news.

Tickets went on sale Monday morning for the OTR II tour, which comes to FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on July 25.

Some customers experienced delays while ordering because of extreme volume, according to Live Nation. It appears the issue has been resolved and Live Nation recommends trying again now.

Ticketmaster announced Monday afternoon that more tickets were released.

Prices start at $49.50 plus fees.

41.506054 -81.699548