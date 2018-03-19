Suspect accused of shooting Willoughby Hills officers to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -- The suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of two Willoughby Hills police officers is due in court Monday to face several charges.

Timmothy Scott Schmidt, who police said shot Willoughby Hills officers, Cory Planisek and Craig Anderson, at Classic BMW in September, is accused of shooting at the officers, who then returned fire.

The two officers and Schmidt were seriously injured. Schmidt spent seven weeks in the hospital and was released in November. Since that time he has been in the Lake County jail.

Both officers spent several months recovering. They have now returned to work.

