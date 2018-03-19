Sunshine to kick off the week with snow possible Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Vernal Equinox is coming up Tuesday at 12:15 PM, also known as the first day of spring for the northern hemisphere, the first day of autumn for the southern hemisphere.

Mostly sunny to kick off the work week, then high clouds filter in late in the day. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix in our southern counties on Tuesday; otherwise, we remain partly cloudy with temperatures below average (47).

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast through early afternoon:

Our March Outlook had 5 bullet points...How has the outlook verified so far? 4 of the 5 points have worked out pretty well. The 3rd week of March warm up (which we had had small confidence in from the get-go) stayed just south of Ohio. Check out the weekend temperatures below.