A new study finds that motherhood is the equivalent to two and half full-time jobs.

A survey, conducted by Welch’s, of 2,000 American moms finds their average day goes from about 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fox News reports.

That equals 98 hours of work per week.

The survey also says that the average mom gets one hour and seven minutes of time to herself every day.

