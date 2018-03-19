× Steven Tyler performing at Hard Rock Rocksino to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Steven Tyler is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer.

He will perform with the Loving Mary Band at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Saturday, June 30.

‘Rockin’ Fore the Kids!’ will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital.

Tickets for the 21 & over event are listed at $119.50 and go up to $179.50.

Pre-sale (online only) is Thursday, March 22 beginning at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Hard Rock says to use the offer code: GUITAR.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. At that time, tickets can be purchased at the Rocksino Box Office located next to Hard Rock Live or ticketmaster.com.

