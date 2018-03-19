Several local police departments investigate shooting and crash

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police from several local departments were investigating a shooting and crash that ended in Cleveland Heights.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mayfield Rd. and Glenmont Rd.
The intersection was closed while the incident was investigated, South Euclid police said. They would not release any other information.
A Fox 8 News crew shot video of police marking several shell casings in the road.
Our video also showed a white car with extensive damage from crashing.
Cleveland Heights police and East Cleveland police were also on the scene.
41.512173 -81.578824