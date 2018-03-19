Several local police departments investigate shooting and crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police from several local departments were investigating a shooting and crash that ended in Cleveland Heights.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mayfield Rd. and Glenmont Rd.

The intersection was closed while the incident was investigated, South Euclid police said. They would not release any other information.

Accident Mayfield at Glenmont — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 19, 2018

A Fox 8 News crew shot video of police marking several shell casings in the road.

Our video also showed a white car with extensive damage from crashing.

Cleveland Heights police and East Cleveland police were also on the scene.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.