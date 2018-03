Police find nearly 300 bunnies hopping in California home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento animal shelter is seeking supplies and cash donations to care for nearly 300 rabbits taken from a single property.

KTXL-TV reports the bunnies are of varying ages and not available for adoption because they are part of an investigation.

Late night update: More than 200 bunnies expected to arrive until late this evening. In great need of caging, Timothy hay, water bottles and rabbit toys. @sacbee_news pic.twitter.com/RQMvuJq8Nr — Sacramento SPCA (@SacramentoSPCA) March 17, 2018

Folsom Police Department Det. Donald Rowberry says officers were responding to a separate call when they looked over a fence and spotted about 100 rabbits. The officers called for backup and found many more bunnies hopping in unsanitary living conditions.

Many moms and babies brought in during #bunoverload2018 pic.twitter.com/5M5IyG0EK1 — Sacramento SPCA (@SacramentoSPCA) March 17, 2018

Folsom city code allows only two rabbits per home. The Sacramento SPCA received 286 from the home on Friday.

The shelter needs small litter boxes, small ceramic bowls and bunny water bottles, among other items.

Updated need list for #bunoverload2018: Small litterboxes, Small ceramic bowls, Timothy/grass hay, rabbit water bottles, rabbit toys

Amazon: https://t.co/R5zVvshCjA

Monetary donations: https://t.co/pkD6hMsZUI pic.twitter.com/S0Qr3h3XQm — Sacramento SPCA (@SacramentoSPCA) March 17, 2018

The group is calling for rabbit-related help through social media with the hashtag #bunoverload2018.

Thank you to the community for stepping up in our time of need! Donations are pouring in (including over 200 Pokémon rabbit water bottles).

Updated needs: newspapers, alfalfa, quality rabbit pellets and litterboxes!

Thank you! #bunoverload2018 pic.twitter.com/IHzVl2NqzQ — Sacramento SPCA (@SacramentoSPCA) March 19, 2018