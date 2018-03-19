Police chief on latest Austin explosion: Could have been triggered by tripwire

AUSTIN, Texas — An explosion that injured two men in Austin Sunday night could have been triggered by a tripwire, the police chief said.

#BREAKING safety message – very possible that the device was activated by a trip wire. Urges community do not handle any packages, call 911. Waiting until the sun comes up to process the scene to confirm if it is a trip wire. pic.twitter.com/xv435oKmqx — Destiny Chance (@DestinyonFOX7) March 19, 2018

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said “it’s very possible” that the device “was activated by someone either handling, kicking or coming into contact with a tripwire that activated the device.”

Update on explosion investigation with Chief Manley https://t.co/uMdIGx03Aj — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

Authorities are working under the belief that the latest incident is connected to the previous three explosions in the city, Manley said. At this point, information is preliminary, he said, and police have yet to fully process the scene.

Two men were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an explosion in southwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene at 8:32 p.m., in a city that has been rattled by a series of blasts.

The two injured men were in their 20s and taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, according to an Austin-Travis County EMS tweet. Both patients are in good condition, a spokesperson at the hospital told CNN.

Address Correction: This should be the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr. Regardless, if you reside in the area please remain within your home until you are instructed otherwise by Law Enforcement officials. https://t.co/iKdLC5Z2F2 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018

Police and the FBI responded to the scene Sunday. There was a second item, a backpack that police were clearing, said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

“It’s obvious an explosion has occurred,” he said at a late Sunday briefing.

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected. Those explosions killed a man and a teenager, and injured two others.

The victims in those three explosions were African-American or Hispanic. Police have not yet discovered a motive, but have not ruled out the possibility the bombs could be hate crimes.

“Do not touch any packages or anything that looks like a package. Do not even go near it at this time,” Manley told residents. “Given the darkness we have not had an opportunity to really look at this blast site to determine what has happened.”

AISD says school buses can’t be sent in Travis Country neighborhood. Tardies and absences will be granted. Chief Manley says everyone in the area needs to stay in their homes until 10am Monday (today). @fox7austin — Destiny Chance (@DestinyonFOX7) March 19, 2018

Resident: ‘It’s concerning’

Stan Malachowski, who lives about half a mile away, said he heard a loud explosion.

“It was loud enough to hear inside of our house with our windows and door shut. Again, airplanes go by and cars backfire so we didn’t think much of it,” he told CNN affiliate KXAN.

“This is a quiet neighborhood. It’s a family neighborhood. It’s concerning.”

The Sunday incident was reported on Dawn Song Drive, with police warning residents in the immediate area to stay inside their homes until morning. Regents School of Austin, a nearby private school, will open two hours late Monday for “a complete security sweep,” it said in a statement.

On edge

Many in Austin have been on edge since the bombings, as some residents of color in the Texas capital say they feel under threat.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the three explosions increased to a total of $115,000, authorities had announced earlier Sunday. Hours before the most recent explosion, the police chief appealed directly to the person or persons responsible.

“We believe that the recent explosive incidents that have occurred in the city of Austin were meant to send a message,” Manley had said in a press conference.

“We hope this person or persons is watching and will reach out to us before anyone else is injured or anyone else is killed out of this event,” he added.

Officials have urged residents to call in with tips to the police department, even if the information is seemingly “inconsequential.”

South by Southwest wrapped up Sunday, but received a bomb threat Saturday, that resulted in the cancellation of a concert featuring The Roots.