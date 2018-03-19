Passenger with loaded gun prevented from boarding plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man was found with a loaded handgun attempting to board a plan at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Monday.

According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, it happened at just after 7:30 a.m. at the TSA Precheck lane. The passenger was stopped by TSA officers with a loaded Seecamp .380 caliber handgun.

The TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray machine found the gun as it passed along the conveyor belt inside the man’s carry-on bag. TSA officers immediately contacted the Cleveland Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint.

TSA reports that officers have detected eight firearms at Cleveland checkpoints so far this year. They found 19 last year.

The release states:

“There is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.”