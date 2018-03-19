× More details released about attempted abduction of Cleveland teen

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police released new information on Monday in the attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl.

Amirah Wilson was walking on East 81st Street near Euclid Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. on March 13 to catch the bus.

The John Hay Early College High School student noticed a man in a black, hooded, zip-up sweatshirt. Cleveland police said the suspect appeared to be talking to himself and he kept making a gesture with his hands, by tapping his thumbs to the middle fingers of his hands.

The man grabbed Amirah around her neck from behind and tried to drag her behind a house near an empty field, police said.

Amirah fought back and kicked her attacker in the groin. She ran back to her apartment building and slammed the door. Her mother called 911 and police searched the area for the suspect.

The victim said the suspect had a, “low scraggly, salt-and-pepper beard.” He was about 5 foot 9 with a thin build.

A witness from the nearby apartments saw the incident. She also described the man as wearing a black, hooded-sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Bureau.

