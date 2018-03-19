Missing: Jamiya Henderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jamiya Henderson, 15, was last seen on East 136th Street in Cleveland. She was wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

She is 5'1 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3138.

