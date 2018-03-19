March 19, 2018 Road Trip: Larchmere

Barroco
12718 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-938-9301
www.barrocoarepabar.com
Larchmere Fire Works
12406 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-246-4716
www.larchmerefireworks.com
The Dancing Sheep
12712 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-229-5770
https://www.facebook.com/The-Dancing-Sheep-454013621456162/
The 3 Aprons Baking Co.
12204 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-810-6111
www.the3aprons.com
Big Al’s Diner
12600 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-791-8550
https://www.facebook.com/Big-Als-Diner-117633214922653/
Metheny Weir
13001 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-707-0301
www.methenyweir.com
Poison Berry Bakery
122101 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
440-477-2078
http://poisonberrybakery.com/
Our Favorite Things
12730 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
https://www.facebook.com/ourfavoritethingstoo/
http://www.ourfavoritethings.biz/
Fiddlehead Gallery
12736 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-231-9400
www.fiddleheadgallery.com
Batuqui Brazilian Restaurant
12706 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-801-0227
http://batuquicleveland.com/
Eclectic Eccentric
13005 Larchmere Blvd
Cleveland, OH 44120
216-798-3002
https://www.facebook.com/EclecticEccentricLarchmere/