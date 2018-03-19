× LeBron James says Tyronn Lue stepping away is ‘well overdue’

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– LeBron James spoke to reporters shortly after news broke that Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is stepping away to deal with an illness.

On Monday, Lue announced he’s been dealing with chest pains, loss of sleep and other symptoms. Despite tons of medical tests, there has been a diagnosis.

“I think it’s probably well overdue. You know, understanding what’s he’s been going through a lot of this season,” James told the media at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

LeBron compared it to losing one of the best players and said everyone has to step up. Associate head coach Larry Drew will fill in for Lue.

“I knew he was struggling, but he was never not himself. You know, he was just dealing with it the best way he could,” James said. “Once he leaves the gym and things of that nature, when he goes home and things, we don’t know. He was the same every single day, even though he was going through what he was going through.”

The Cavs returned to Cleveland following a six-game road trip. They play the Bucks Monday at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

