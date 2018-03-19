Kevin Love to return to court Monday as Cavs take on Milwaukee

CLEVELAND – Kevin Love will play for the Cavs Monday night as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Associate head coach Larry Drew made the announcement in a pre-game press conference.

Love will be under minute restrictions.

Love has been out since January 30, when he suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left hand 5th metacarpal. He underwent a non-surgical treatment and rehabilitation process to repair the injury.

The Cavaliers are third in the Eastern Conference despite dealing with several injuries. Larry Nance Jr. (sore right hamstring), Rodney Hood (strained lower back), Cedi Osman (strained left hip flexor) and Tristan Thompson (sprained right ankle) were ruled out of Monday’s game.

Kyle Korver has returned to the team after missing Saturday’s game because of a family emergency. He’s also been dealing with a sore right foot and was a game-time decision Monday.

