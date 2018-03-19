‘Just in case…’: 6th grader writes a will ‘just in case’ of a school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As Javon Davies reads out a list of his most prized possessions, it’s hard not to smile: His Playstation, his video games, his TV, his cat. It’s typical sixth grade stuff through and through.

But the reason he made the list is heartbreaking: It’s actually a makeshift will, one the Birmingham, Alabama middle schooler created just in case he is killed in a school shooting.

“[I made it] just in case something happened to one of us,” Javon told CNN affiliate WIAT. “Some kids, they get rowdy and might end up getting somebody shot or something.”

In addition to the list of things he says he would leave his best friend, Javon also wrote a message to his family.

“Dear family,” his letter says. “I love you all. You gave me the clothes on my back and you stuck with me all the time. Love Javon.”

Javon’s mother Mariama Davies was moved to tears by her son’s actions, and by the fact that he was so used to the idea of school shootings that he had planned for the unthinkable.

“It’s really hard, because he’s so young,” she said. “He just shouldn’t have to go through that period because — for what? He’s in 6th grade. You have a lot ahead of you and these things going on, you shouldn’t have to worry bout, go through or even think about.”