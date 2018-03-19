Live blog: Joe Thomas holds retirement news conference

Offensive tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns walks to the huddle against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Offensive tackle Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns walks to the huddle against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
BEREA, Ohio– Newly-retired Joe Thomas will talk to members of the media at the Cleveland Browns training facility Monday afternoon.
The offensive tackle announced his decision to retire on Wednesday, saying injuries to his back and knees prevented him from playing at the required level.
(The media availability starts at 3:30 p.m. Check back to follow along with a live blog.)
“From the moment I was drafted, the city embraced me in a way that I could never fully describe. I am proud to call Cleveland home. The loyalty and passion of the fans is unmatched and it was an honor to play in front of them from the past 11 years,” Thomas said in a news release last week.
The Browns selected Thomas with the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He was selected to 10 Pro Bowls and played 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to the longest streak in league history.
The 33-year-old will be enshrined into the Browns Ring of Honor this year and will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in five years.
Joe Thomas says he’ll tell his kids about LeBron James tweeting to him when he hit 10,000 consecutive snaps and again when he retired.
Of the Rob Chudzinski era, “That was a fun two days,” Joe Thomas says.
Joe Thomas shares memories. Baltimore on the road and Phil Dawson went to kick a field goal, it bounced in and they went to the locker room thinking they lost. But the game went into overtime.
“This off-season there were a lot of people who reached out to me when they found out I was considering retirement,” Thomas says. Now with the jokes. He’s Ray Farmer tried to text him, but it was during a game and he got fined. Brandon Weeden tried to call, but he was stuck under the giant American flag. Johnny Manziel tried to text, but his money phone wasn’t working.
The Browns give Joe Thomas a No. 73 fishing pole since he was fishing with is dad when he found out he was drafted by the Browns.
Haslam now speaking about Joe’s off-the-field record. He’s a three-time recipient of the Browns Walter Payton Man of the Award.
“It really is truly remarkable,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says about Joe Thomas’ consecutive snap record. Only five other people have been selected to 10 Pro Bowls. Joe Thomas holds the Browns record. Jim Brown and Lou Groza had 9.
