Live blog: Joe Thomas holds retirement news conference

BEREA, Ohio– Newly-retired Joe Thomas will talk to members of the media at the Cleveland Browns training facility Monday afternoon.

The offensive tackle announced his decision to retire on Wednesday, saying injuries to his back and knees prevented him from playing at the required level.

“From the moment I was drafted, the city embraced me in a way that I could never fully describe. I am proud to call Cleveland home. The loyalty and passion of the fans is unmatched and it was an honor to play in front of them from the past 11 years,” Thomas said in a news release last week.

The Browns selected Thomas with the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He was selected to 10 Pro Bowls and played 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to the longest streak in league history.

The 33-year-old will be enshrined into the Browns Ring of Honor this year and will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in five years.

