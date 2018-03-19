Horse found trying to get inside Geauga Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio-- A horse went for a stroll Saturday night and ended up outside University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center.

A woman alerted the Geauga County Sheriff's Office that a horse was walking along Ravenna Road at about 1 a.m. A little later, the animal was found trying to enter the hospital emergency room.

Deputies caught the horse, but they were unable to find anywhere to house it for the night. It was kept in the safety center sally port for the night because of the cold temperatures.

The horse was eventually reunited with its owner.