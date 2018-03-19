LIVE: Father of slain 4-year-old Euclid girl among group protesting job and family services



CLEVELAND– A group protested outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services on Monday following the death of a 4-year-old girl.

Paramedics were called to an apartment on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid on March 11 for an unresponsive child. Aniya Day, 4, was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Aniya suffered from blunt impacts to the head and malnutrition.

The girl’s mother and her boyfriend were charged with aggravated murder in the case. Sierra Day and Deonte Lewis are held on $1 million bond.

Demonstrators claim children and family services failed Aniya, as well as 5-year-old Ta’Naejah McCloud and 4-year-old Jordan Rodriguez. They are calling for a federal investigation into the agency’s practices.

A year ago, Ta’Naejah was beaten to death by her mother, Tequila Crump, and her mother’s friend, Ursula Owens, police said. Other children in the home allegedly witnessed the beating and attempted to perform CPR before paramedics arrived.

Investigators found Jordan’s body buried behind his family’s house on West 80th Street in Cleveland in December. The boy died in September and his body showed signs of abuse, including broken ribs.

His mother, 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, was charged with murder, felonious assault, endangering children and offenses against a human corpse. Children’s services provider Nancy Caraballo was indicted on trafficking in food stamps related to the case.

