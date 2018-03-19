Fox 8 Recipe Box: Korean Fried Cauliflower

Cleveland, Oh –Kicking up the flavor of cauliflower is what this recipe is all about. Sonia Steele, known as Vegan Vicki in Cleveland’s food circles, showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to take a vegetable and transform it into the star of the meal.
Click here to learn more about Sonia Steele’s all vegan culinary service “Urban Sweetness” and to see the variety of cooking class Sonia teaches.
Korean Fried Cauliflower
1 head of cauliflower, washed and cut into bite size pieces
2 tablespoons of sesame seeds (optional)
4-6 servings
Wet batter:
1 cup unbleached flour
2 tbls constarch
1 cup cold water
1 tbls hot sauce
Dry Batter:
2 cups unbleached flour
1 tbls garlic powder
1 tsp salt
1 tsp paprika
½ tsp black pepper
Sauce:
¼ cup hot red chili paste
2 tbls sesame oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbls soy sauce or Liquid Aminos
3 tbls brown sugar
- Preheat oil in large sauce pan or deep fryer.
2. Combine wet ingredients in medium mixing bowl. Whisk until smooth, if the batter is too thick, add up to 2 tablespoons of cold water at a time until mixture is slightly runny and smooth. Set aside
3. In a medium mixing bowl, combine flour, garlic powder, salt, paprika, and black pepper and whisk together until well combined
4. Dip the cauliflower pieces into the wet mixture, then dip the pieces in to the dry mixture, make sure the pieces are completely covered. Carefully lower the coated pieces into the hot oil, be sure to cover the bottom of the pan with cauliflower. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until golden brown. Place cooked cauliflower on a baking sheet covered with paper towel to absorb the oil from the cauliflower. Repeat until all pieces have been cooked.
5. In saucepan, over medium heat, add sesame oil and garlic, cook for 2-3 minutes. Stir in red chili paste, soy sauce, and brown sugar until mixed well. Cook for additional 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Sauce should become thicker.
6. Place cauliflower into mixing bowl and pour sauce over cooked cauliflower until all are coated. Serve Hot.