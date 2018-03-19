Fox 8 Recipe Box: Korean Fried Cauliflower

Cleveland, Oh –Kicking up the flavor of cauliflower is what this recipe is all about. Sonia Steele, known as Vegan Vicki in Cleveland’s food circles, showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to take a vegetable and transform it into the star of the meal.

Click here to learn more about Sonia Steele’s all vegan culinary service “Urban Sweetness” and to see the variety of cooking class Sonia teaches.

Korean Fried Cauliflower

1 head of cauliflower, washed and cut into bite size pieces

2 tablespoons of sesame seeds (optional)

4-6 servings

Wet batter:

1 cup unbleached flour

2 tbls constarch

1 cup cold water

1 tbls hot sauce

Dry Batter:

2 cups unbleached flour

1 tbls garlic powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp black pepper

Sauce:

¼ cup hot red chili paste

2 tbls sesame oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbls soy sauce or Liquid Aminos

3 tbls brown sugar