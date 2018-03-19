CLEVELAND, Oh -- He's known as 'Dreadlock Dave' for his signature hairstyle, but local singer/songwriter David McDougal also wants to be known for spreading 'positive vibes'. He wants his music to make you happy! He calls his style of music 'folkedelicfunk pop' and he's just released a brand new CD called 'Shine'. Click here to see Dreadlock Dave's upcoming show schedule and to learn more about his music.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Dreadlock Dave & Friends
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Eddie ‘Kingfish’ Manion
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Tracy Marie
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Andre Cavor & The Cavor Project
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Donnie Lynee
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Admirables
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Scenic Route
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: M. Moody
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Anne E. DeChant
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Disco Inferno
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Top Hat Black