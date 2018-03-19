Fox 8 Jukebox: Dreadlock Dave & Friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- He's known as 'Dreadlock Dave' for his signature hairstyle, but local singer/songwriter David McDougal also wants to be known for spreading 'positive vibes'. He wants his music to make you happy! He calls his style of music 'folkedelicfunk pop' and he's just released a brand new CD called 'Shine'. Click here to see Dreadlock Dave's upcoming show schedule and to learn more about his music.