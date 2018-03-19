First On FOX : Video from Willoughby Hills police shooting at Classic BMW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS - The Fox 8 I-Team obtained Willoughby Hills police dash camera video showing the police shooting that happened at Classic BMW in September.

Timmothy Scott Schmidt fired his gun, seriously injuring two officers.

One of the officer’s fired back, injuring Schmidt.

Both officers and Schmidt were seriously injured.

The officers returned to work earlier this year and were in court Monday when Schmidt pleaded guilty.

He faces more than 45 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.

