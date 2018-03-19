× Cavs coach Tyronn Lue stepping away to focus on health

CLEVELAND– Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is stepping away from coaching to focus on his health, the team announced in a news release on Monday.

Lue said he’s experiencing chest pains and loss of sleep, but tests haven’t revealed a diagnosis.

“While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the Championship we are all working towards,” Lue said.

Associate head coach Larry Drew will take over as head coach in his absence.

Lue thanked owner Dan Gilbert, general manager Koby Altman and the team’s medical staff for their support.

“We know how difficult these circumstances are for Coach Lue and we support him totally in this focused approach to addressing his health issues,” Altman said.

Lue, 40, came to Cleveland as a associate head coach in 2014 and took over after David Blatt was fired mid-season in 2016.

He spent more than a decade in the NBA as a player, spending time with Lakers, Hawks and Bucks.

