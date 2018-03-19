× 911 calls reveal fear inside Beachwood Place mall after shots fired Saturday

Beachwood – Beachwood police have released the 911 calls from Saturday’s shooting. “There is a shooting outside Beachwood mall right now there’s two people I heard two gunshots outside right now,” said one caller.

“Oh my god, it’s outside of Saks, everyone is like evacuating right now,” she continued.

Another caller was close to tears and said, “I am at Beachwood mall and someone is shooting” she went on to tell dispatchers that she hear three or four shots. Dispatchers can be heard telling people to stay where they are and wait for police to arrive. “If you are inside the mall stay inside the mall,” they told a caller.

Beachwood police say two men got into a fight outside the entrance to Saks Fifth Avenue and started shooting. One of them was injured and both were taken into custody.

Some people called 911 asking what happened after the mall went into lockdown. “I’m at Beachwood Place mall and we are currently in lockdown. I was wondering about the situation right now,” said one person. “There were some shots fired there,” the dispatcher explains.

Another caller was looking for information on his mom. “Something is going on at Beachwood Place” he said. “We are aware of it are you inside the mall?” the dispatcher asked. “My mom is can you tell me what is going on?” he said.

Several calls came from employees of stores inside the mall. “I work at Beachwood mall and we were informed that there were shots outside the mall” one man said. “There were shots outside the mall, lock your store down, officers are there they will let you go,” the dispatcher says.

A worker at one store called 911 after a coworker started having a panic attack. “Hi we have an associate having a panic attack at Nordstrom at Beachwood mall,” the caller said.

Beachwood police say they got reports later of a second shooting incident at the mall at another location.

“Hi there was a second shooting at Beachwood mall,” the caller said “this is for sure a second shooting,” he continued. The caller did not see a shooter but said he heard the shot and saw everyone run.

Police say one person was injured but was treated and released. They have not said if the two incidents are related.

**More on the Beachwood Place Mall shooting here**