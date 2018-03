CLEVELAND РOn the day that legendary Browns offensive  lineman Joe Thomas officially retired from football, he decided to take in a Cavs game.

And that Cleveland NFL legend got a great big congratulatory bear hug from a Cleveland NBA legend.

It came as the Cavs introduced Joe Thomas during their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. That was when LeBron James ran over to show some love to Thomas.

It just doesn’t get any sweeter….or any more bittersweet….than this.

#ThankYou73