$1.8M settlement proposed for teen hurt when fair ride broke

******Watch our previous story in the video above******

WBNS-TV reports court documents say Lambert suffered a traumatic brain injury, remains in a care facility and has had medical expenses totaling more than $455,000. She would get about $1.1 million from the proposed settlement, with the rest going toward attorneys' fees and other expenses.

The settlement would need court approval.

A court filing says some victims are still considering claims against the ride's designer, manufacturer and supplier.