University Hospitals hit with restraining order over fertility clinic settlements

CLEVELAND – As more families sue University Hospitals after eggs and embryos they had stored at the University Hospitals Fertility Clinic were jeopardized, a new legal ruling has been issued in the case.

Judge John J. Russo has issued a temporary restraining order against the hospital that prohibits U-H from directly negotiating settlements with patients who were affected by the failure. Attorneys for the families are concerned that UH may be having their fertility doctors conduct direct settlements with individuals affected by the storage failure.

A hearing will be held on the matter on March 27.

About 600 families were impacted, according to the hospital. For many of them, costly and invasive In-Vitro Fertilization treatments were their last hope of having biological children.

Many are now learning their eggs and embryos are no longer viable after a temperature fluctuation in a liquid nitrogen storage tank at the University Hospitals Fertility Clinic at Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood.

