Shoppers return cautiously to Beachwood Mall day after shooting

BEACHWOOD, O.H. – The parking lot at Beachwood Place Mall was already filling up shortly after the mall opened at noon on Sunday. Not 24 hours before, the mall was on lockdown after shots were fired in the parking lot.

Beachwood Police say two men got into a fight outside the entrance to Saks Fifth Avenue and started shooting. One man was hit and both are now in police custody. Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting but say they found a handgun and a large amount of cash at the scene.

“I was so shocked to hear that something like that happened here and I’m really glad I didn’t end up coming,” said Jessica Heilman who had planned to go to the mall Saturday but then changed her mind and came on Sunday.

“I saw that a lot of people were still here and there were a lot of security guards around so I thought why not,” Heilman continued.

“They always have at least a cop car or two in this area all the time. They definitely have mall security as well that make their daily passes, just step it up a little more, I guess,” said Alex Fox who said he comes to the mall frequently.

But others who say they’ve always felt comfortable in the area are a little uneasy after hearing of the violence.

“I’m taking pause really. I shop here regularly. I just run in for fun, I bring my grandchildren. I would think twice for a little while at least about it,” said Judy Vilensky who lives in Beachwood.

Police say shortly after the shots were fired there was a second report of a shot fired at another entrance to the mall. They say a 17-year-old girl was injured and taken to the hospital and released a short time later. Police are still investigating whether there is a connection between the two incidents.

