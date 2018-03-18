× Sebring Police warn residents after a police impersonator performs welfare check

SEBRING–The Sebring Police Department is warning residents after a man allegedly posed as an officer Saturday night.

Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of South 13th Street shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person.

When officers arrived, a female at the residence told them that about 20 minutes prior, a man dressed as a police officer knocked on her door and claimed to be from the Beloit Police Department.

According to police, the man stated that he was there to perform a welfare check after receiving a phone call that children were being abused in the home.

Police say that after the alleged officer completed his investigation, he told the woman that he would be back for a follow-up and to expect a call from children services.

The man was identified as a white male, in his early to mid twenties, approximately six feet tall, with dark hair. Police describe him as clean-cut, with short hair and a small mustache.

The alleged officer left in a black sedan with a light bar and no other markings. The model and make are unknown.

Sebring Police urge residents to only answer their doors for officers who visually display a badge, patch and matching police cruiser.

Officers should identify themselves with their name, badge number and department.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Sebring Police at (330) 938-6114.