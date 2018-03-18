Report: Cavs to sign free agent Okaro White to 10-day contract

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will sign free agent Okaro White to a 10-day contract, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

White played at Florida State University. After college, he played professionally in both Italy and Greece, where he was named 2016’s “Most Spectacular Player” in the Greek league.

That summer he returned to the U.S. to play in the NBA D-League. In 2017, White was a D-League All-Star for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, before the Miami Heat signed him to a 10-day contract.

He made the most of his opportunity, and the Heat eventually signed him for the rest of the 2016-17 season. White played a total of 41 games for the Heat over the past two seasons, before Miami traded him to the Atlanta Hawks in February.

Atlanta then waived White and he was a free agent until the Cavs reportedly signed him to a 10-day contract on Sunday.

White will help the Cavs over the next two weeks, while they wait for big men Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance, Jr. to return from injuries.

The Cavs just finished their longest road trip of the season, with a win in Chicago, to finish with a 3-3 record on the 6-game, 10-day trip.

They return home Monday night to host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 p.m.

