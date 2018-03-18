Police respond to explosion in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, TX – Austin police and EMS on Sunday evening confirmed a reported explosion on Dawn Song Drive.

Two males in their 20s were transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Austin EMS said via Twitter.

Police have confirmed an explosion in southwest Austin on Dawn Song Drive. Urging residents in the area to stay indoors. MORE INFO: https://t.co/p61xiOUNSi pic.twitter.com/B9dCGTZ0tL — KVUE News (@KVUE) March 19, 2018

Re: Bomb Hotshot: Residents in immediate area of 4800 Dawn Song Dr., wait in your homes and follow instructions of officers if/when given. APD PIO — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected. Those explosions killed a man and teenage boy and severely injured an elderly woman. It’s not clear if Sunday’s explosion is related to the previous events.