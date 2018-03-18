Police: Kidnapped woman who escaped from trunk was sexually assaulted

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old woman who escaped her kidnappers by freeing herself from the trunk of their car was also sexually assaulted, a Cleveland police report stated.

The assault happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday near West 104th Street and Western Avenue.

Officials didn’t say how long the woman was in the trunk, but she escaped near West 110th Street and Lorain Avenue, police said.

The suspects fled the area after the woman escaped, according to police.

Further details were not immediately released.

