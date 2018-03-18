× Ohio Rep. Kaptur becomes longest-serving woman in US House

WASHINGTON — Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur has become the longest-serving female member in the U.S. House.

The 71-year-old Democrat from Toledo has served in the House since 1983.

The longest-serving woman in the House so far was Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers, a Massachusetts Republican who served from 1925 until she died in 1960. Kaptur surpassed that tenure of over 35 years on Sunday.

Thank you to the people of Ohio's 9th District. And thank you to my colleagues and everyone who made this honor so special. Privileged to join the ranks of all the trailblazing women throughout our nation's history. #WomenMakeHistory #WomensHistoryMonth https://t.co/thhDivdkio — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) March 14, 2018

Colleagues applauded Kaptur on Wednesday in a rare moment of bipartisan celebration as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker Paul Ryan offered comments praising Kaptur’s long service.

Kaptur is campaigning this year for re-election to what would be her 19th term.