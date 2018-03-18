Neighbors concerned after woman kidnapped and sexually assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--People who live near the area where a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted tell Fox 8 they will now be vigilant for their safety.

Cleveland police have not made any arrests in Saturday evening's incident involving a 30-year-old female victim and more than one suspect.

Authorities said the female was taken from the area of Western Avenue and W. 104th Street around 7:30 p.m.

"Everywhere is terrible out here. I don't even walk to the corner store anymore because it's not safe," said Renee Glass, who lives in the area.

Thankfully, the victim was somehow able to escape from the trunk after being trapped for an undetermined amount of time. Police explained she made her escape in the parking lot of a McDonald's at W. 110th Street and Lorain Avenue.

"I know people that live on this street who have cameras on their houses so it's a protected street; neighbors actually watch out for one another over here," said Janet Carlisle, who has three children.

"I am leery of my surrounding because you have to be everywhere, and in this area I will be more vigilant," she said.

The Cleveland Police Department is still looking for the suspects involved; they tell Fox 8 suspects fled the scene after the victim made her escape.

Police have not released any description of the vehicle in question.

