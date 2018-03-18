Mansfield purse snatcher who dragged woman with car arrested in Alabama

MANSFIELD, Ohio – A woman accused of snatching an Akron woman’s purse outside of a Mansfield Walmart has been apprehended in Alabama.

Sandy Noonan told Fox 8 that she was loading her car outside the Walmart on February 24 when a woman, with four small kids in her car, pulled up and asked for directions.

The woman pretended that she did not understand the directions, and eventually got out of her car.

When Noonan turned her back for just a moment, the woman grabbed her purse and jumped back in her car.

Noonan said she was acting on instinct when she grabbed the door of the car as the woman was trying to get away. She tried to hang onto the open door, and the purse snatcher backed up and pulled away. Noonan was thrown to the ground. Witnesses called 911 and she was rushed to the hospital. Investigators said she was in too much pain to even give a statement at the time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The woman committed two other robberies after the one in Mansfield.

Mansfield Police contacted Noonan on March 16 to let her know that the suspect had been caught in Alabama, where she has family. Noonan was able get her driver's license and medical cards back.

The woman reportedly left her children with their father and were not with her at the time.