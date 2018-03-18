Man in wheelchair robbed, shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 37-year-old man in a wheelchair was robbed and shot on the city’s west side early Sunday morning.

It happened near West 65th Street and Lorain Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say the man was shot in the hand. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

Further details about the incident were not immediately released.

