Snow is looming for the start of Spring

Updated by Meteorologist Jenn Harcher

Sunshine galore Sunday afternoon and temperatures managed to reach the low 50's! Even our lake shore communities made it into the upper 40's...feeling a little more like Spring. FYI: The Vernal Equinox is on Tuesday at 12:15 PM, also known as the first day of spring for the northern hemisphere, the first day of autumn for the southern hemisphere.

Another clear, calm and cold night ahead with temperatures dropping into the upper 20's. Mostly sunny to kick off the work week, then high clouds filter in late in the day. There is a slight chance of wintry mix in out southern counties on Tuesday otherwise we remain partly cloudy with temperatures below average (47).

Here's the Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Our March Outlook had 5 bullet points...How has the outlook verified so far? 4 of the 5 points have worked out pretty well. The 3rd week of March warm up (which we had had small confidence in from the get-go) stayed just south of Ohio. Check out the weekend temperatures below. 50's and 60's across portions of Kentucky. The pattern recognition was correct. The details were too aggressive and a bit off.