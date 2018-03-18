Beachwood Place Mall to reopen after Saturday’s shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Beachwood Place will reopen today at noon following a shooting Saturday afternoon that forced the mall to be on lockdown, and sent two people to the hospital.

"The isolated incident was handled in full cooperation with the Beachwood Police Department. We will open tomorrow, Sunday, March 18th as normally scheduled at 12:00 Noon," Beachwood Place said on its Facebook page.

Police say it started around 3 p.m. Saturday, when shots were fired outside the mall near Saks 5th Avenue.

Two males were arrested: One of them went to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg; the other is in police custody. Police say the shooting may have happened because of an altercation between the two suspects.

A short time later, according to Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba, officers responded to another report of shots fired near the main entrance. A 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released. Police did not say how she was injured.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the two incidents are related.

Meanwhile, the mall was on lockdown for a few hours as police secured the area. An eyewitness at the mall reported that storefront gates were lowered on all the stores, and many shoppers were evacuated.

Dozens of people, according to witnesses, ran through the building to seek shelter -- some in stores, some in restrooms. During the chaos, many people dropped their personal belongings.

Beachwood Place said all items collected were secured in the Security Office. The mall encouraged those looking for their belongings to call security at (216) 292-7747, to make arrangements to pick them up.

