Police update report on 14-year-old thought shot on east side of Cleveland
CLEVELAND – Cleveland police have updated their initial report of a 14-year-old shot Sunday afternoon on Cleveland’s east side.
Police originally said that the teen was shot in the back shoulder area shortly after 5 p.m. on East 94th Street. They later said that there was no gunshot wound and the teen had NOT been shot.
The suspect is driving a recently stolen Silver Mercedes Benz.
Police have not released any more information. Fox 8 will update this as details become available.
41.516853 -81.621040