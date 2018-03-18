× Police update report on 14-year-old thought shot on east side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police have updated their initial report of a 14-year-old shot Sunday afternoon on Cleveland’s east side.

Police originally said that the teen was shot in the back shoulder area shortly after 5 p.m. on East 94th Street. They later said that there was no gunshot wound and the teen had NOT been shot.

The suspect is driving a recently stolen Silver Mercedes Benz.

Police have not released any more information. Fox 8 will update this as details become available.