Witnesses react to Beachwood Place Mall lockdown

BEACHWOOD— “We have got to be better than this, gotta be better than this.”

Witnesses are reacting after police said there was a shooting situation and lockdown at Beachwood Place Mall Saturday afternoon.

Beachwood Police told Fox 8 the shooting occurred outside of the Saks Fifth Avenue store around 3:00pm.

Police explained one suspect opened fire and hit a victim who is now in stable condition.

“Trying to enjoy my afternoon and I see a bunch of people running and I say I don’t think we should go that way y’all,” said Adam Trotter.

Video obtained by Fox 8 shows stores gated off and police officers investigating inside of the mall during the lockdown.

Some witnesses said they heard gunshots.

“My mom was like let’s go outside again and the minute she said that it was like boom and I’m thinking like it’s popping balloons, someone popping balloons I was shook and then I felt something in my knee and was like that’s a gun shot somebody just shot again,” said Lacey Beard, who was inside of the mall with her mom and siblings.

”We were in H&M looking around and all of a sudden we heard some kids screaming and one kid was like, “mommy” and we looked up and we saw a heard of people running,” Sue Beard said.

“My heart was beating pretty fast, scary,” said A.J. Barner, who was inside of the mall with his friends.

Barner has to hide in a bathroom with several others during the lockdown. Many were inside of the mall for fifteen minutes to an hour.

“The mall is supposed to be a safe place you don’t want to feel like you go there and be in fear of your life,” explained Rashad Ferguson who saw crowds run toward exits.

Police explained they went from store to store to account for everyone inside of the mall. They also were investigating a possible second incident incident, but as of Saturday night had no details.

However, there was still a strong police presence outside of Beachwood Place and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation remained on location.

“It has me thankful because you know you never know when something might happen when you see it on the news, but when you’re actually in the situation it’s just crazy, so close to you,” said Nicholas Contes.

41.464498 -81.508732