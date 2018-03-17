Vermilion police investigating after dog found decapitated near railroad tracks

VERMILION, Ohio — The Vermilion Police Department is investigating after a dog was found decapitated near the railroad tracks close to Vermilion Road on March 12.

Investigators are not sure if the dog was hit by a train, causing the fatal injury, or if someone committed a crime.

The animal was found about 200 feet east of the Vermilion Road crossing, Vermilion police said on its Facebook page.

The dog was examined by a veterinarian and a report was sent to the dog warden. An additional veterinarian is reviewing the case.

Vermilion police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Davis at (440) 967-6116.

