Hudson authorities report missing teen with autism has been found

UPDATE: Authorities report that the young man has been found and is safe!

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Good news! He has been found and is safe! — City of Hudson OH (@CityofHudsonOH) March 18, 2018

HUDSON, Ohio – Hudson Safety Forces are looking for a missing eighteen-year-old male who has autism.

The teen, whose name was not released, was last seen in the area of Stratford and Lake Forest Country Club.

He was wearing a grey hooded jacket, jeans, and tennis shoes. No picture of him was available when the alert was issued.

Anyone seeing this male is asked NOT to approach him, but to call 330-342-1800 immediately.