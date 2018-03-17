Hudson authorities report missing teen with autism has been found

Posted 8:40 pm, March 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27PM, March 17, 2018

UPDATE: Authorities report that the young man has been found and is safe!

HUDSON, Ohio – Hudson Safety Forces are looking for a missing eighteen-year-old male who has autism.

The teen, whose name was not released,  was last seen in the area of Stratford  and Lake Forest Country Club.

He was wearing a grey hooded jacket, jeans, and tennis shoes. No picture of him was available when the alert was issued.

Anyone seeing this male is asked NOT to approach him, but to call  330-342-1800 immediately.